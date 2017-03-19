Thai Boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Wins World Championship on American Soil

NEW YORK – Thai flyweight boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai wrote his name into the Kingdom’s boxing history as the Si Sa Ket native became the second Thai to win the world championship on American soil following his majority decision victory over Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez to reclaim the World Boxing Council super flyweight title on Sunday.

Up against the Nicaraguan, who headed into the bout with an unbeaten record after 46 fights, the 30-year-old Thai acquitted himself well on his debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, a venue widely regarded as cathedral of boxing.

The top-ranked challenge got off to a flying start by flooring Gonzalez in the closing stages of the opening round. He then opened a cut on his rival’s right eyebrow in the third round and looked the better performer for much of the bruising encounter.

Two judges gave it 114-112 in favour of the Thai, while the other had it a draw, which enabled Srisaket to reclaim the title he lost to Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras three years ago. He was the second Thai fighter after Saman Sorjaturong to win the world championship of the sport’s three major organisations in the United States.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his glorious win Sunday.

Government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the premier admired the boxer’s determination and resoluteness to fight until he won.

The premier also urged young people to take Srisaket as an example, Sansern said.