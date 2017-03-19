Sunday, March 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Wins World Championship on American Soil

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai punches Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez during their Championship fight for Gonzalez’s WBC junior bantamweight title at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2017 in New York City/AFP

NEW YORK – Thai flyweight boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai wrote his name into the Kingdom’s boxing history as the Si Sa Ket native became the second Thai to win the world championship on American soil following his majority decision victory over Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez to reclaim the World Boxing Council super flyweight title on Sunday.

Up against the Nicaraguan, who headed into the bout with an unbeaten record after 46 fights, the 30-year-old Thai acquitted himself well on his debut at Madison Square Garden in New York, a venue widely regarded as cathedral of boxing.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai celebrates a majority decision win defeating Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez or Gonzalez’s WBC junior bantamweight title at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2017 in New York City. Photo Al Bello

The top-ranked challenge got off to a flying start by flooring Gonzalez in the closing stages of the opening round. He then opened a cut on his rival’s right eyebrow in the third round and looked the better performer for much of the bruising encounter.

Two judges gave it 114-112 in favour of the Thai, while the other had it a draw, which enabled Srisaket to reclaim the title he lost to Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras three years ago. He was the second Thai fighter after Saman Sorjaturong to win the world championship of the sport’s three major organisations in the United States.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his glorious win Sunday.

Government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the premier admired the boxer’s determination and resoluteness to fight until he won.

The premier also urged young people to take Srisaket as an example, Sansern said.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45627

Posted by on Mar 19 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen