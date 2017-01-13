Friday, January 13th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Authorities Seizes 65 Million Baht in Assets from Drug Network

Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Sirinya Sitdhichai (second left) display’s some of the valuables seized from the drug network at a media briefing in Chiang Rai – Photo Chinpat Chaimon

.

.

CHIANG RAI – Officers from the  Narcotics Control Board, assisted by soldiers and local officials, raided five locations in Chiang Rai on Wednesday and confiscated assets owned by jailed drug trafficker Warayut Saeng-arun.

Assets worth about 65 million baht have been seized from the drug network run from behind bars by an imprisoned gang boss, and five more suspects arrested during the raids.

Forty-seven items worth an estimated 65 million baht in total were seized. They included nine houses, title deeds for four blocks of land, 10 cars, 11 motorcycles, two guns, gold bars and ornaments worth 1.6 million baht and 1.8 million baht cash.

Cash and other valuables seized during raids on nine premises in three provinces. (Photo by Chinpat Chaimon)

.

Five suspects were detained – three men and two women.  They were identified as Pairat Sakulpuek, 33, Somchai Chansap, 37, both from Chon Buri, Jakhue Kaosee, 30, Ms Nasu Leesa, 29, and Ms Suwalee Kheerayakul, 22, from Chiang Rai.

ONCB secretary-general Sirinya Sitdhichai told the Bangkok Post on Wednesday that the expanded  investigation led to the seizure of the assets and the arrest of the five suspects on Wednesday.

Mr Sirinya said there were four major drug trafficking gangs with 60 networks across the country.

Three premises were also entered in Chon Buri and one in Samut Prakan province.

The coordinated raids were organised after officials at Rayong Central Prison discovered some drug inmates were still arranging drug deals. They allegedly acted as go-betweens in drug deals arranged by inmates of Rayong Central Prison.

By King-Oua Laohong and Chinpat Chaimon

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44363

Posted by on Jan 13 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen