Thai Authorities Seizes 65 Million Baht in Assets from Drug Network

CHIANG RAI – Officers from the Narcotics Control Board, assisted by soldiers and local officials, raided five locations in Chiang Rai on Wednesday and confiscated assets owned by jailed drug trafficker Warayut Saeng-arun.

Assets worth about 65 million baht have been seized from the drug network run from behind bars by an imprisoned gang boss, and five more suspects arrested during the raids.

Forty-seven items worth an estimated 65 million baht in total were seized. They included nine houses, title deeds for four blocks of land, 10 cars, 11 motorcycles, two guns, gold bars and ornaments worth 1.6 million baht and 1.8 million baht cash.

Five suspects were detained – three men and two women. They were identified as Pairat Sakulpuek, 33, Somchai Chansap, 37, both from Chon Buri, Jakhue Kaosee, 30, Ms Nasu Leesa, 29, and Ms Suwalee Kheerayakul, 22, from Chiang Rai.

ONCB secretary-general Sirinya Sitdhichai told the Bangkok Post on Wednesday that the expanded investigation led to the seizure of the assets and the arrest of the five suspects on Wednesday.

Mr Sirinya said there were four major drug trafficking gangs with 60 networks across the country.

Three premises were also entered in Chon Buri and one in Samut Prakan province.

The coordinated raids were organised after officials at Rayong Central Prison discovered some drug inmates were still arranging drug deals. They allegedly acted as go-betweens in drug deals arranged by inmates of Rayong Central Prison.

By King-Oua Laohong and Chinpat Chaimon

