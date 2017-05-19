Posted by Editor

Thai Authorites Look to Ease Rule of Riding in Back of Puckup Trucks

–

BANGKOK – Thai Authorities have been working on traffic regulations which will temporarily allow a maximum of six people to sit in the rear space, or bed, of pickup trucks.

Chirute Visalachitra, inspector and spokesman for the Transport Ministry, yesterday said the Land Transport Department and the Royal Thai Police were drafting the regulations to ease a strict government measure which totally banned the practice.

Under proposed regulations, a warning will be given to drivers who allow more than six people to sit in the rear space — or let anyone sit in the space in a dangerous manner — first. If they repeat the offences, legal action will be taken against them.

The regulations also aim to prevent authorities from exploiting the measures and taking advantage from motorists. The agencies will also work with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on the drafting.

By Amornrat Mahitthirook

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments