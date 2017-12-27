Posted by Editor

Thai Army will Also Confiscate Drink-Drivers Vehicles this New Years

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Army commander in chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart said on Wednesday that the Army will continue to enforce traffic measures during the upcoming New Year holiday and confiscate vehicles of drink-drivers.

The measure was adopted a few years ago and had been proven to prevent accidents, he said.

The Army became involved in traffic control by the order of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha under Article 44.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to leave Bangkok to return to their home provinces during the holiday period.

Under the measures, the vehicles will be kept in the province where drivers were arrested. The drivers, who will also be fined, will be allowed to get their vehicles back after the New Year holiday.

Chalermchai said soldiers would set up checkpoints in main and secondary roads during the festival that will start this weekend. They would cooperate with local authorities to facilitate traffic and provide safety for people.

Chalermchai said any vehicles seized would be parked in areas covered by security cameras to make sure they are there when the drivers return to retrieve them.

“Lessening the number of accidents does not depend on how strict the measures are, but instead relies on cooperation from the public. Families should warn their loved ones to be careful when they drive,” the Army chief said.

Soldiers will also be assigned to provide safety at sites where people celebrate the New Year.

By Jittraporn Senawongse

The Nation

