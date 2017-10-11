Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Army Takes Delivery of Twenty-Eight VT4 Battle Tanks from China

The VT4 Battle Tanks are the first batch of tanks purchased from China North Industries Corporation for Bt4.9 billion

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Army Commander in Chief General Chalermchai Sittisart said on Wednesday that 28- VT4 battle tanks from China have been delivered to Thailand six months ahead of schedule because of early competition.

General Chalermchai gave no further deatials about hte delivery, however he did deny rumours that the tanks were older stock and had been in storage in China for quite some time.

“The tanks are in good condition. Their delivery is about six months ahead of the scheduled period of March next year because of business competition. We will let the media visit them when the required processes is complete,” he said.

He told The Nation that the early arrival would allow the Thai Army to utilise the vehicles faster than expected.

The tanks arrived at the naval port of Thung Prong on Monday.

They are the first batch of tanks purchased from China North Industries Corporation for Bt4.9 billion.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=49347

Posted by on Oct 11 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen