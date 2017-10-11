Posted by Editor

Thai Army Takes Delivery of Twenty-Eight VT4 Battle Tanks from China

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Army Commander in Chief General Chalermchai Sittisart said on Wednesday that 28- VT4 battle tanks from China have been delivered to Thailand six months ahead of schedule because of early competition.

General Chalermchai gave no further deatials about hte delivery, however he did deny rumours that the tanks were older stock and had been in storage in China for quite some time.

“The tanks are in good condition. Their delivery is about six months ahead of the scheduled period of March next year because of business competition. We will let the media visit them when the required processes is complete,” he said.

He told The Nation that the early arrival would allow the Thai Army to utilise the vehicles faster than expected. The tanks arrived at the naval port of Thung Prong on Monday. They are the first batch of tanks purchased from China North Industries Corporation for Bt4.9 billion.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments