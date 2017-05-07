Posted by Editor

Thai Army Rangers Seize 470 Kilo’s of Marijuana on Mekong River Bank

–

NAKHON PHANOM – Thai Authorities seized 470 kilograms of dried marijuana which had been smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos to Bang Phaeng district, Saturday night.

The drugs were seized in an operation by a patrol from Rangers Company 2107 of the 21st Rangers Regiment following a tip-off.

Col Pramote Niamsamphao, commander of a task force of the 21st Rangers Regiment, said soldiers found eleven abandoned fertilizer sacks, stuffed with the marijuana that had been smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos on long-tailed boats.

Col Pramote Niamsamphao, speculated that the marijuana was to be delivered to a storage site in the province for sales during the rainy season. No Arrests were made in the seizure.

By Pattanapong Sripiachai

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments