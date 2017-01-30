Posted by Editor

Thai Appeals Court Upholds 20 Year Sentence for Thai Woman Convicted of Murdering Japanese Teacher

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Appeals Court has upheld an earlier Criminal Court ruling that sentenced, Mrs Pornchanok Chaiyapa to 20 years in prison, after finding her guilty in conspiring to murder a 79-year-old Japanese language teacher in September 2014.

Mrs Pornchanok Chaiyapa and her Thai husband Somchai Keawbangyang were convicted for killing Mr Yoshinori Shimato and then chopping his body into pieces and throwing them into a canal at Bang Bo district of Samut Prakarn in September 2014.

Her husband Somchai Keawbangyang was given a life sentence while Ms.Pornchanok received a 20 year sentence.

According to Thai PBS Ms. Pornchanok confessed to the Appeals Court to using Mr Yoshinori Shimato’s credit card, but denied any involvement in his murder.

The court said although there were no witness to the crime, circumstantial evidence and her Thai husband’s confession and crime reenactment showed she was involved.

