Thai Apeals Court Upholds Death Penalty for Burmese Workers in Koh Tao Murder Case

SURAT THANI – The Appeals Court has upheld the death penalty handed down by the lower court on two Burmese migrant workers for the murder of British backpackers David Miller and Hannah Witheridge on Koh Tao in 2014.

The verdict of the Region 8 Appeals Court was read at Koh Samui provincial court in Surat Than province today (March 1) in the presence of the two convicts, Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, public prosecutor Teerawuthi Prammahan and others.

The Appeals Court said it believed in the prosecutor’s evidence by considering all the evidence presented which are substantiated and convinced it to believe that the two defendants committed the offence without any doubt.

The court also dismissed the contention of the defendants that the evidence was incomplete, citing the absence of some documents and photos of some events.

On December 24, 2015, the Koh Samui provincial court sentenced Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo to death after finding them guilty of killing the two British backpackers and concealing their bodies to cover up the crime.

