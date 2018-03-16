Posted by Editor

Thai Airways Limits Passenger Waist Size for Business Class on It’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

–

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International has banned passengers with over 56-inch waistline and passengers with kids on their laps from Business Class seating on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The new regulation on oversized passengers was announced by THAI’s Corporate Image and Social Responsibility Division this week.

Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI Vice President, Aviation Safety, Security & Standards Department, clarified in the announcement today (March 16) that THAI has taken delivery of two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts to its service fleet since September last year.



–

He said that the aircraft manufacturer has fixed airbag in seat belt on Business Class seats. With this latest version of seatbelt, passengers with over 56 inches waist could not fasten the belt safely.

Therefore it is necessary for the company to abide by the safety standard rule strictly by not allowing passengers with waistline of over 56 inches and passengers travelling with infants on their laps to book the business class seats of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts, he said.

THAI insisted that the seat belt meets aviation safety standard required by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments