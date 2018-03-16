Friday, March 16th, 2018 | Posted by

Thai Airways Limits Passenger Waist Size for Business Class on It’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

THAI Airways has taken delivery of two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft since September last year. – Photo Reuters

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International has banned passengers with over 56-inch waistline and passengers with kids on their laps from Business Class seating on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The new regulation on oversized passengers was announced by THAI’s Corporate Image and Social Responsibility Division this week.

Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI Vice President, Aviation Safety, Security & Standards Department, clarified in the announcement today (March 16) that THAI has taken delivery of two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts to its service fleet since September last year.

He said that the aircraft manufacturer has fixed airbag in seat belt on Business Class seats. With this latest version of seatbelt, passengers with over 56 inches waist could not fasten the belt safely.

Therefore it is necessary for the company to abide by the safety standard rule strictly by not allowing passengers with waistline of over 56 inches and passengers travelling with infants on their laps to book the business class seats of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts, he said.

THAI insisted that the seat belt meets aviation safety standard required by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52934

Posted by on Mar 16 2018. Filed under Tourism. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen