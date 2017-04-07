Posted by Editor

Thai Agencies Launch Campaign Against Alcohol and Sexual Assaults During Songkran

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Permanent Secretary for Social Development and Human Security Maitree Intusut held a press conference to unveil a project to stop drinking and sexual harassment during Songkran.

Mr. Maitree Intusut and representatives from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation and other partner agencies unveiled a project to stop drinking and sexual harassment during Songkran.

The move is aimed to encourage participants of water play to respect the law and refrain from breaching other people’s rights.

Mr Maitree pointed out that the Songkran holiday is traditionally a time for strengthening relationships within family, community and society. However, it is often used as an excuse for partying, drinking and acting disrespectfully to each other, leading to brawls, sexual assault, road accidents and losses of life and property.

According to statistics from the Songkran holiday last year, there were 3,447 road accidents nationwide, with 442 deaths and 3,656 injuries. The number one cause of accidents was drunk driving, followed by speeding.

Meanwhile, a survey of 1,793 Thai women indicated that 52 percent have been sexually harassed by an intoxicated male offender.

In this regard, authorities this year have designated 151 locations around the country as water-splashing venues, where security officers will be stationed to watch out for inappropriate or unlawful acts.

By Surapan Laotharanarit

