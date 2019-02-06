Texas Man Dies After E-Cigarette Explodes in his Face

FORT WORTH – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that 24-year-old William Brown of Fort Worth died on January 30, two days after an e-cigarette he was using exploded.

The e-cigarette exploded while Brown, a licensed electrician, was in his car, parked outside the store. Brown never entered the vape store, according to an employee of Smoke & Vape DZ who declined further comment to NBC DFW.

The e-cigarette explosion was so strong that it melted the ashtray in Brown’s car, his grandmother said.

The Tarrant County Medical examiner’s report said Brown died of a “cerebral infarction and herniation” after the vape pen cut open the left artery in his neck.

According to his grandmother, doctors performed an X-ray when Brown was brought to hospital and found a metal piece of the vape pen lodged in the back of his neck.

“This is so hard for me to go through,” Alice Brown said. “If they had told me he got hit by a car or run over by a bus or something it would have made sense. This doesn’t make sense.”

Brown is the second person in the U.S. known to have died from an exploding vaporizing pen. A Florida man died last year in a house fire that was started by an exploding vape pen.

The FDA recommends making sure your vaping devices have a safety features like firing buttons and vent holes to prevent explosions. They also strongly discourage users from charging their vapes overnight. E-cigs are not required to be subjected to product safety testing, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

While there are vaping products specifically designed to prevent fires and explosions, they aren’t currently allowed in the U.S. due to FDA regulations.

NBC News was unable to reach Smoke & Vape DZ for comment.