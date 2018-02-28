Posted by Editor

Ten Russian Sex Trainers to be Blacklisted and Deported from Thailand

–

PATTAYA – Immigration police will deport and blacklist 10 Russians Nationals caught running sex training classes in the seaside tourist town of Pattaya.

The Russians remain in custody of Pattaya police and have been charged with working without permission and staying in the country illegally, Pol Lt Col Thawatchai Nongbua, deputy chief of Chon Buri police, said on Wednesday.

After legal action, they would be deported and blacklisted from entering the country again, Pol Lt Col Thawatchai said.

The Russians were arrested while they were giving certificates in sexual skills to 43 compatriots in a Pattaya hotel room early om Monday morning.

Both trainers and trainees were wearing T-shirts bearing the words “sex animator’’ when police raided the room around 12.30am.

Pol Lt Col Dulyapat Detpornchayasin, deputy superintendent at the Special Branch Bureau’s General Staff Division, said on Wednesday the raid followed information from a police spy that a group of Russian nationals were running sex courses in Pattaya.

A police investigation found that a Russian couple, who were among the arrested suspects, had set up an institute for sex science in Thailand and were using a Pattaya hotel room for teaching sex skills their compatriots. The eight other suspects worked as trainers, said Pol Lt Col Dulyapat.

One of the trainees, a Russian woman whose name was withheld, told police that the training course took four days and cost each trainee 45,000 baht. The course taught sexual techniques to delight men. The course also taught women how to find and beguile wealthy men to be their spouses. Trainees were also given books detailing the techniques.

Prior to the police raid, the trainers took about 40 women enrolled in the course to Koh Larn, off Pattaya, for participation in a practical session that was broadcast live on social media, Pol Lt Col Dulyapat said.

Afterwards they returned to the hotel, where the handing out of graduation certificates was later interrupted by police.

