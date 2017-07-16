Sunday, July 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Teen Charged in London Acid Attacks as UK Plans Crackdown

The Metropolitan Police force said late Saturday that a 16-year-old boy faces 15 charges

 

LONDON – British police have charged a teenager with a spate of London acid attacks, as authorities considered whether tougher sentences would curb a spike in assaults with corrosive liquids.

The Metropolitan Police force said late Saturday that a 16-year-old boy faces 15 charges, including grievous bodily harm. The boy, who can’t be named because of his age, was arrested after five moped riders were sprayed with a corrosive substance during a 90-minute period last week.

One man was left with life-changing injuries, police said. At least two of those attacked were drivers for food delivery services Deliveroo and UberEATS.

A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released on bail.

Police say the number of reported attacks with corrosive liquids in London rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016. Some appear related to gang activity or the theft of cars and motorbikes.

Amid mounting public concern, the British government said it is considering increasing sentences for acid attacks to a maximum of life.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper that those who use noxious liquids as a weapon should “feel the full force of the law.”

The Associated Press

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=47803

Posted by on Jul 16 2017. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen