Task Force Seizes 59Kg of Crystal Meth Worth Bt60 Million in Western Thailand

BANGKOK – Police have arrested 2 men with 59kg of crystal meth worth an estimated Bt60 million found in the tires and secret compartments of their pickup trucks at a checkpoint in the western province of Kanchanaburi.

A team of soldiers, police and local officials manning the checkpoint stopped the two pickup trucks for ID checks and a search.

Phitsanu Muentrut, 29, driver of the first pickup truck, was wanted under an arrest warrant for alleged embezzlement. The warrant was issued by police in U Thong district of Suphan Buri, said police at the checkpoint.

Upon a search of his pickup truck officers found 22kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a secret compartment near the driver’s seat and a spare car tire.

Upon search of the second pickup truck they found 37kg of crystal meth hidden in two secret compartments inside the vehicle and in a spare car tire. Mr. Sakornkarn Ketsri, 29, was arrested ona trafficking charge.

Drug suppression police told the Bangkok Post they believe the two suspects were from the same group, they were handed over to the Sangkhla Buri police station to face drug charges.

Col Sarawut Chaiyasit, commander of the Lad Ya military task force, said the seized crystal meth was worth at least Bt60 million on the streets and more abroad, he added.