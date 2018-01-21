Posted by Editor

Taiwanese Nationals Arrested for Running Call Scam Center in Bangkok

–

BANGKOK -Tourist Police Division commander Pol Lt-General Surachet Hakpan told a press conference on Sunday that six Taiwanese men in Bangkok and Samut Prakan province for allegedly stealing money from victims of a call scam.

Police seized five bank passbooks, four ATM cards, 90,600 baht in cash, and ATM slips as well as clothes, bags and shoes worn by the men while withdrawing money from ATMs in the jurisdiction area of the Lat Phrao police station.

Pol Lt-General Surachet said all six suspects had initially been charged with possessing other people’s cash cards and using them improperly.

Surachet said police were gathering evidence to apply for arrest warrants on Monday for Thai nationals who were reportedly hired to open bank accounts on behalf of the suspects.

Police were investigating 287 call-centre cases, which had caused damages worth Bt144 million in total.

Police have already seized Bt5 million in assets and Bt12 million in cash from suspects and determined that as many as 173 Thai nationals had allegedly opened bank accounts for the suspects, a police source said.

The Taiwanese Suspects named were Lo Ju-Chen, 23, Chen-hung Shin, 20, Hao-chieh Chen, 24, and Wen-tsung Huang, 23, Yan Sheng-Xian, 21, and Liang Geng-Bin, 25

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments