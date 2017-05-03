Posted by Editor

Swedish Passenger Delays Flight to Koh Samui with Bomb Hoax

BANGKOK – A Swedish National was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport after claiming to have a bomb in his baggage on Bangkok Airways flight to Koh Samui Tuesday afternoon.

Sirote Duangratana, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, said a Swedish passenger on the plane told staff that a bomb was inside his baggage and the pilots decided to implement emergency procedures.

The pilots informed traffic controllers of the bomb threat on the aircraft at 1:45 PM

All the 140 passengers and crew were taken off the plane to a rescue station on the eastern side of the airport for body and baggage searches.

Bomb experts, security officials, firefighters, rescue workers and medical personnel were mobilized to handle the situation.

Airport management terminated its emergency response at 5.50pm after nothing suspicious was found.

The unnamed Swedish passenger was detained by authorities for further questioning.

