Posted by Editor

Swedish Man Charged with Fatal Reckless after his Girlfriend Falls From Pattaya Balcony

PATTAYA – A 34 year-old Swedish man has been charged with fatal reckless after his girlfriend fell eight stories to her death from their condominium balcony.

Swedish national Marcus Sten Tapio Karhapaa, 34, is currently being held at the Pattaya Police Station and will be charged with fatal recklessness, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

According to Khaosad News, Miss Thanawat Jittiwut, 24, fell from the balcony of a condo after the couple were arguing that the swede was in another relationship. Tanawat had walked onto the balcony and threatened to jump, so he tried to pull her back inside. A shoving match ensued, and Thanawat slipped on water and fell.

Police Col. Chatchapol Pattarasiriporn said when they arrived at the scene they found Marcus sobbing and kneeling next to her body.

Thanawat was sent to Pattaya City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police found signs of struggle in the eighth floor room she fell from. Police said there’s no solid evidence he pushed her.

According to Karhapaa, he had been in a relationship with Thanawat, for four years.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments