Suspects in Karaoke Bar Singer Killing Handed Over to Thai Authorities in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Three karaoke bar girls wanted by Khon Kaen provincial police for alleged involvement in the murder and dismembering of Warisara “Am” Klinjui, 22 were flown from Chiang Rai province to Bangkok this afternoon for interrogation.

The three suspects, identified as Ms Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai, Ms Kawita “Earn” Ratchada and Ms Apiwan “Jae” Sattayabundit, reportedly turned themselves to Myanmar police who eventually handed them over to their Thai counterpart.

Ms Preeyanut reportedly told the Thai police that the three of them hid themselves in an unoccupied house in Thachilek, opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

A Thai man reportedly helped arrange for their escape from a karaoke bar in Thachilek after Myanmar police, immigration and migration officials launched a hunt for them at the request of the Thai Joint Border Committee.

Myanmar authorities handed over Priyanuch and her two alleged accomplices Kawita Rachada and Apiwan Satayabundit to Thai police at the Mae Sai district border checkpoint at 9.30pm on Saturday.

The trio were escorted from Chiang Rai to Bangkok by Pol Lt-Gen Natthatorn Prohsunthorn, commission of Immigration Bureau, and Pol Maj-Gen Charoenwit Srivanich, deputy commissioner of 4th Regional Police Bureau.

They were flown from Mae Fah Luang airport to Bangkok and to be brought to the Royal Thai Police to be personally questioned by Pol Gen Chakthip Chaichinda, the national police chief.

Priyanuch Nonwangchai, the prime suspect in the murder of karaoke bar singer Warisara Klinjui, said she did not surrender to authorities immediately after the crime because she cared for her two accomplices who asked for more time to accept the consequences of their alleged action, a source close to the investigation revealed.

Police say Priyanuch confessed to alleged killing Warisara over money issues and for vengeance, but her friends Kawita Rachada and Apiwan Satayabundit allegedly helped cut up the victim’s body to cover up the crime.

