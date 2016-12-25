Sunday, December 25th, 2016 | Posted by

Surrey England Rings in Christmas Morning with 100 Person Street Brawl

LONDON – It took police units, police dogs and a helicopter to control a massive Christmas morning brawl in the town of Woking, England.

Police said four people were arrested in a fight that broke out early on Christmas morning and involved as many as 100 people in the town located 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of London.

Surrey Police Chief Clinton Blackburn said coins were thrown at police who arrived on the scene at 3 a.m. It took roughly an hour to bring the situation under control.

Blackburn said Christmas Eve is a popular night for socializing but that festivities “soured” when “a large group of people” started fighting in the streets in Woking. It’s not clear what they were fighting about.

Police have asked witnesses who may have filmed the brawl to contact them.

