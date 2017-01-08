Sunday, January 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Student’s from Thailand Brave Freezing Temperatures to Win First Prize in Snow Sculpture Contest

Panudej Dejsrima, Nattaporn Chaiyo, Korawit Thanamai and Athip Rayayoi — participated in the competition with their mentors, Surachart Palasak and Pisit Ousirikulpanich in Harbin, China.

HARBIN – When it comes to snow sculptures, Thailand isn’t the first place that comes to the minds of most people in the northern hemisphere, but Students from Thailand have won first prize and four more awards in the 9th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, China.

The winning sculpture, entitled Water–Fish–Paddy Field–Rice, was created by a four-member team from Ubonratchathani Vocational College in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

Four students from Thailand braved the minus 25 degrees Celsius weather and worked day and night to try to complete the sculpture.
Despite their first experience competing abroad, the students from Ubon Ratchathani Vocational College have successfully brought home a New Year’s gift for their hometown and the nation, winning Top Grade Awards and Thailand’s eighth title at the 9th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest 2017.
Two other Thai teams took home four more awards from the same competition.

Suratthani Vocational College from Surat Thani province was awarded second place for an ice sculpture named Sufficiency Economy, and Bangkok-based Saowabha Vocational College won third place, plus Best Skill and the Popular Vote for a work themed The Heart of Thailand.

Thai students’ winning snow sculture, “Water–Fish–Paddy Field–Rice”.

Saowabha Vocational College’s third-place winning sculpture, “The Heart of Thailand”.

Suratthani Vocational College’s second-place winning sculpture, “Sufficiency Economy”.

