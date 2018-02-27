Posted by Editor

Student Sexually Abused by Buri Ram Teacher Since She Was 12 Years Old

BURI RAM -The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused by a teacher for two years in Nang Rong district have appealed to a provincial education office to discipline the man, who still teaches at the school.

The 57-year-old teacher, Chayakorn, whose family name was withheld, was arrested on Feb 12 at a resort in the province where he was found partially naked with the girl.

The arrest came after the victim’s parents sought help from a provincial justice office, saying their Mathayom 3 (Grade 9) daughter had been sexually abused by a teacher at a school in tambon Nong Kong for two years.

Pol Col Somphob Sangkonthong, superintendent of Nang Rong police station, said the teacher denied the allegation.

The teacher faces charges of taking a child under 15 away from a parent, and committing indecent acts with a child under 15 regardless of the child’s consent, according to Pol Col Somphob. The teacher was later granted bail.

Police are waiting for the girl’s medical checkup results to determine whether a rape charge would be pressed against the teacher, he noted, adding the investigators are accelerating efforts to interview witnesses and gather evidence in order to send the case to prosecutors.

Pol Col Somphob said the teacher had been granted bail as he was deemed unlikely to flee or tamper with evidence. All sides will be given fair treatment, he added.

The parents recently submitted a petition to the Buri Ram education office, asking it to take disciplinary action against the teacher, who they said could pose a danger to other students.

The parents said he should be suspended from teaching during the case.

By Surachai Piragsa

Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments