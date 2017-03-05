Posted by Editor

Stress Free Music Festival in Chiang Rai a Success

–

CHIANG RAI – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has concluded it’s music festival for relaxation named “Stress Free Music Festival” in Chiang Rai province, which featured performances from various Thai artists.

Chiang Rai Vice Governor Boonwet Sripuangjai welcomed TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products Noppadon Pakprot during the opening ceremony of the Stress Free Music Festival.

The music festival took place during 3-4 March 2016 at Lan Tham Lan Silp plaza, Chiang Rai.

The event features performances from national artists and popular Thai artists, as well as retails of affordable products and foods presented in the signature northern style amidst a backdrop of a relaxed atmosphere.

–

Stress Free Music Festival 2017 Chiang Rai



–

Stress Music Festival เชียงราย

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments