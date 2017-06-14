Stepfather and Mother Arrested in Murder of 11 Year Old Girl Found in Bangkok Canal

–

SARABURI – Thai Police have arrested the step father of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a fertilizer bag dumped in Samrong canal in Samut Prakarn province last Sunday.

Authorities arrested Wacharun Tabsuwan, a former bus driver from Roi Et province and the childs mother.

Both fled from a rented room in Samut Prakarn on the day when the body of the girl was found on June 11.

The rented room is near the Samrong canal and just 200 metres from where the body in the fertilizer bag was found.

The police were able to track the step father to Saraburi after a neighbour suspected that the body of the girl might be that of the daughter of a couple after she was not seen for weeks.

The neighbour told police the girl was always beaten by her step father and locked in the rented room without food when the couple went out to work at a factory.

They just took their 3-year-old daughter out with them, leaving the girl alone in the locked room.

From the neighbour’s testimony, police tracked the couple to Saraburi where both were arrested.

The father was escorted back to Samut Prakarn for more interrogation and reenactment of the crimes.

Source: Thai PBS