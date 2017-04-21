Friday, April 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Speeding Driver Dies after Crashing into Toll Booth on Highway to Bangok

Ban A police officer and rescue workers inspect the wreckage of the Toyota car that hit a concrete toll booth in Chon Buri – Photo Traikhunnatham foundation

CHON BURI – A motorist was killed when his car crashed into a concrete barrier at a new toll booth in Muang district shortly before dawn on Friday.

Sornwat Homsuwan, 45, of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, was found dead in the driver’s seat of the white Toyota Altis car.

The crash occurred in the Bangkok-bound lane at Khiri Nakhon toll booth in tambon Nong Khang Khod. Police and rescue workers were called to the scene about 5am, the Bangkok Post reported.

Police said nobody reported witnessing the incident. They speculated that the man had been driving too fast and had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The booth is newly built but has not yet been opened for toll collection and vehicles are allowed to pass through it. There have been previous accidents at the same spot.

Police were investigating.

