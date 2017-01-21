Posted by Editor

South Koreans Busted for Online Gambling Operation in Pattaya

CHON BURI – Pattaya police have arrested 4 Korean Nationals have been arrested for allegedly operating an online gambling operation from a rented house in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Police seized four desktop computers with eight monitors, two routers and 10 one-time password generators for online transactions, six portable hard drives and a nine-page ledger of gamblers and their bets.

Police said the suspects confessed they had been hired by an operator whom they had never met in person to run the operation in Pattaya. They reportedly said they had been paid monthly salaries of 60,000 baht each through wire transfers for three months since the operation began.

Pol Lt Col Chitdecha Songhong of the Chon Buri provincial police office, who led the raid, said it followed a tip-off from a police informant that a group of Koreans living in the house were involved in online gambling.

The suspects were Jeong Kyu-jin, 35, Han Kyo-reh, 26, Choi Sung-min, 35, and Bae Jeong-hwan, 26. all of South Korea.

All four have been charged with operating illegal online gambling.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong

