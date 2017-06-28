Posted by Editor

South Korean Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condo

PATTAYA – A South Korean man fell to his death from the 37th floor of a condominium building in Pattaya beach town in the early hours of Wednesday.

The body of the 40-year-old (name was withheld pending notification of relatives) was found about 3.30am on the walkway to the swimming pool of the 42-storey condominium in Soi Wong Amat (Na Kluea 18), in Bang Lamung, Pattaya police said.

A condominium staff member told polioce she heard what sounded like something hitting the ground. A security guard who was asked to check it out found the man’s body.

Police said the 40-year-old man moved into a room on the 37th floor on June 20 and said he was waiting for his wife to arrive from South Korea. He reportedly returned drunk to the condominium before the accident.

His body was sent to Bang Lamung Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, A 30-year-old South Korean man has been charged with stealing from two foreign guests at hotel rooms in Pattaya after he was caught trying to break in for a third time.

Seung Gyun Yoo was not present at a media briefing on Wednesday when Pol Maj Piyapong Ensarn of Pattaya tourist police announced his arrest.

However, the manager of Qing Lian Youth Hotel in Pattaya, Siralak Samutsapthawee, showed up to identify a photo of the suspect as the man who broke into rooms at the hotel and stole guests’ valuables early this month.

Footage from the hotel’s security cameras captured the man breaking into two rooms – one occupied by an Indonesian guest on June 9, and another by a Lithuanian on June 12.

The thief fled after the robberies, but he was seen when he tried to enter the hotel again through the roof deck on June 25 .

The hotel called police who later found the man hiding in a wardrobe in a room in a nearby building.

Police said the suspect had overstayed his visa.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong – Bangkok Post

