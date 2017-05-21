South Korean Ambassador Presents “Ambassador for Peace” Medals to Descendants of Korean War Veterans in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Park Kwang Rae who was welcomed by Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakarn, presented Ambassador for Peace medals to descendants of Korean war veterans in Chiang Rai.

The “Ambassador for Peace” medals were presented to descendants of five Korean war veterans at Wiang In hotel, Chiang Rai province.

Five scholarships from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea were also granted to descendants of Korean war veterans.

The Korean ambassador to Thailand said that Korean people appreciate the sacrifice of Thai Korean war veterans in defense of South Korea.