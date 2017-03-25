Posted by Editor

Songkran Water Festival Cancelled for Koh San Road in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Khao San road will have no Songkran water celebration activities this year as the country is still mourning the passing of the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The decision to not holding celebration activities on this short street came after the meeting of several relevant government and private agencies, including the Khaosan Road Business Association, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Royal Thai Police.

The meeting agreed that as the country is still in a mourning period and that all water celebration activities usually held every year from April 13-15 should be called off for Koh San Road.

Khaosan Road Business Association president Piyabutr Jiwaramonaikul told Thai PBS no celebration activities will be held this year on Khao San road as all relevant agencies viewed that it would be inconvenient for people who wish to pay homage to their beloved King during the Songkran festival if the Khao San is closed to traffic.

It was then agreed that this year there will be no water celebration activities for Koh San road, he said, but added that next year celebration in this road will be magnificent.

During Songkran, most office buildings, banks as well as family-run shops and restaurants shut down completely, while big shopping malls usually remain open.

For Bangkok, it is expected to see a mass exodus, as at least half of its eight residents are expected to travel back to their home towns for family re-unions, beginning April 10.

Songkran is officially observed between the 13th and 15th of April (three days national holiday), although in reality, celebrations often last the entire week.

