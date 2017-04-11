Songkran Storm Warning for Northern Thailand
–
CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department has reported nother high pressure zone from China is moving into Northern Thailand, bringing hot weather with summer thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail during April 12-15.
People are advised to take health and safety precautions and keep abreast of weather advisories.
–
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46109
Posted by Editor on Apr 11 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.