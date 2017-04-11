Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Songkran Storm Warning for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department has reported nother high pressure zone from China is moving into Northern Thailand, bringing hot weather with summer thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail during April 12-15.

People are advised to take health and safety precautions and keep abreast of weather advisories.

More Days

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46109

Posted by on Apr 11 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen