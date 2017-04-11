Posted by Editor

Songkran Storm Warning for Northern Thailand

–

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department has reported nother high pressure zone from China is moving into Northern Thailand, bringing hot weather with summer thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail during April 12-15.

People are advised to take health and safety precautions and keep abreast of weather advisories.

–

More Days

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments