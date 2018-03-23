Posted by Editor

Son of Thai Junta Senator Arrested in London for Taking Up-Skirt Videos

LONDON – The 27 year-old son of Thailand’s Junta Government, Youdtana Tupchareon has been convicted by a court in London, England, of taking upskirt videos of unsuspecting shoppers in a women’s clothing store, the Daily Mail reported.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday also banned Pratyayoud Tupchareon, 27, a student at Regent’s University, from entering the City of Westminster, an area of central London, for four months.

He was ordered to wear a electronic bracelet showing his location for 12 weeks, with a 7pm to 6am curfew.

Mr Pratyayoud had been caught filming underneath the skirts of women in Topshop, a fashion outlet on Oxford Street, the report said.

The shop’s security guards noticed Mr Pratyayoud had moved close to several women and placed his rucksack on the floor beside them.

When they inspected his bag they found a camera with the lens sticking out. The camera contained video taken underneath the skirts of several women.

Mr Pratyayoud told authorities he was inspired by “upskirting videos” on YouTube.

Mr Pratyayoud’s father, Mr Youdthana, is a former governor of the State Railway of Thailand. He and his wife Jutipon, a court judge, were present for the court ruling.

Source: Thai PBS, Bangkok Post, Daily Mail

