Sixteen Tourists Injured in Phuket after Bus Loses Brakes and Crashes

As bus approached a sharp curve, the driver decided to ram the bus into the barrier in bid to stop the bus and prevent it from going down the hill.

 

PHUKET – Sixteen tourists from India were injured after a tour bus carrrying them from Karon to Kata beach crashed into a concrete barrier in Phuket this morning.

Police reported the tour bus was descending a hilly road when it developed brake failure.

The driver told the police that as he was approaching a sharp curve and the brakes failed, so he ram the bus into the barrier in bid to stop it from traveling down the hill. The bus flipped over onto its side on the concrete barrier.

Rescue workers and police arrived shortly afterwards, and rushed all the injured passengers to the Phuket hospital.

The driver was charged with reckless driving.

