Sixteen Teachers Take Up Arms Training in Ellis County, Texas

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas – With her sight set, teacher Kim Raney in North Texas is preparing for the worst case scenario.

“It’s scary sometimes. We do our best to have security at our schools, but you never know what’s going to happen,” said Ms Raney.

She was one of 16 teachers at the Strategic Weapons Academy of Texas on Saturday, where owner Tim Bulot was giving back to his community with his 30 years experience in law enforcement.

“This is the first time I’ve done anything like this… normally it’s police officers, SWAT, and overseas contractors is who we train here,” he said.

The former Irving police officer was offering teachers and faculty members a free full day of gun training.

He says it is needed now more than ever.

“I wanted to bring teachers and law enforcement together into our world, because now, we’re not the first ones there on these active shooters. They are,” he added.

“If our district ever let the teachers carry, then I’d be prepared to do that,” said Ms Raney.

The class comes as lawmakers across the country weigh arming school staff in an effort to boost school safety following last month’s deadly high school shooting in Florida.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has already signed into law a bill that allows school staff to be specially trained and deputized to carry guns on the job.

Teacher Jeremie Parker says he came to train in honour of his niece, who was killed at the Sandy Hook shooting.

“Every day we think about her, and every day I think, what if, but I try to keep her spirit alive by living how she would want me to be,” said Mr Parker.

He is a teacher and coach in Tarrant County, but hopes he will not ever need the training.

“I probably won’t carry in the classroom if the district ever allows it, it’s just one of those things to prepare and better train myself in understanding how to use a firearm,” he added.

Source: Reuters

