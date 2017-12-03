Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Six Seriously Injured after Passenger Van Crashes into Tree in Southern Thailand

A van is severely damaged after crashing into a tree in Thap Sa Kae district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. – Photo Chaiwat Satyaem

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – Nine passenger of travelling in a van and the driver, have been injured – six of them seriously – when the van crashed into a tree on the road median in southern Thailand early on Sunday.

Police said the Bangkok-registered passenger van was transporting passengers to Sakon Nakhon province for merit-making.

The accident occurred at 6.30am.

Highway police and rescue workers from a local charity foundation were dispatched to the scene where they found 9 passengers and the driver, six were severely injured, including the driver.

According to the Bangkok Post police investigating initially suspected that the driver Wanchalerm Thongmai, 25, had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Meanwhile, in Central Thailand a monk survived unscathed after he swerved to avoid a cat, hit a concrete pipe and flew off the road on Saturday.

Rescue workers found the old Mitsubishi Lancer Champ car almost vertical and stuck nose-first into the ground a few meters from the side of the road. The car was a total wreck but the monk appeared fine as he waited nearby.

The monk, whose name was withheld, said he had been staying at a local temple and was driving back to his temple after doing some business. A cat suddenly ran across the road just in front of the car, so he turned the vehicle to save the animal.

Monks in Thailand are not allowed to drive or own motor vehicles.

By Chaiwat Satyaem

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50488

Posted by on Dec 3 2017. Filed under Regional News, Southern Thailand. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines
coupon box

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen