Six of The Best Travel Destinations In Bangkok to Visit

BANGKOK – When it comes to Bangkok, everything that you expect, what you are told by people is exactly what you get. The city is colourful, crowded, infuriating, smile inducing and exciting. You can visit numerous ancient sites and even modern shopping malls in the same day.

One of the best ways to see the city is to arrange private tours in Bangkok because of the fact that everything is overwhelming. If time is limited, you want to visit the best travel destinations. Here are some of them that you will surely love.

If you only have time for one historical attraction when you visit Bangkok, you need to consider the Grand Palace. It features so many incredible structures that are basically incredible. It was built in the year 1782 and was the residence of the royal family for generations. Nowadays, it is still a big part of public life since this is where heads of state are accommodated and very important ceremonies are held.

Make sure that you dress modestly during your visit. You want to cover legs and arms while avoiding sloppy attires.

Wat Pho

Right at the south of the precinct where you find the Grand Palace you can find Wat Pho, making it a perfect tour addition. If you want something completely different, you are better of when you go on a tour of a local floating market but if you are into history and you want to experience more of this in Bangkok, Wat Pho is great. It was famous hundreds of years ago as the first university of Thailand and for the pharmacy it had. Nowadays, you can get a foot or Thai massage at the medical school. However, you should expect to pay more for this than in other parts of the city.

Wat Arun

This is practically a complex with a long history. It is known around the world as the Temple of the Dawn, which was where the king built a private chapel and a royal palace. You can climb right to the top if you are interested in some truly unforgettable views. The best time to visit is close to sunset, although Wat Arun will close for visits at 5:30 PM.

Wat Traimit

Wat Traimit became a huge worldwide attraction by pure chance. It is known as the Temple of the Golden Buddha. This is because during the fifties, the East Asiatic Company bought the land and a sale condition was to remove a huge Buddha statue. Because it was too heavy, the cable of the crane used parted. During night the statue stayed dropped and it started to rain. When visiting in the morning, it was revealed that the statue was actually made out of gold, 5.5 tons of it.

The statue cannot be traced back to its origins but historians think it is from the Sukhothai period. Due to invaders, gold statues were hidden under plaster. This is exactly how the Buddha statue is.

Wat Suthat

Wat Suthat, which is close to the below-mentioned Great Swing, is a really beautiful and one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Bangkok. There were three kings that were involved in the construction, which started right after Rama I’s coronation. The architecture of the temple is delightful and there are some really beautiful wall paintings featured. While Wat Suthat is not as popular as some of the other complexes of its kind, you will get an intimate and peaceful experience that you will surely appreciate.

Great Swing

The Great Swing is located right in the square located in front of the Wat Suthat temple. It is a really eye-catching sight with a height of 27 meters. In the past, this was the focus of religious ceremonies that were held every single year after the December rice harvest. 3 people balanced on a narrow board and were sung off the ground, while trying to catch silver coins bags with their teeth. The contest was eventually banned in 1932 due to numerous fatal accidents. However, the monument is still standing and can be viewed. The truth is you need to see it in order to understand how dangerous the practice was and why so many people died.

By Veselina Dzhingarova