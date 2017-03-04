Posted by Editor

Six Mekong Countries Meet to Tackle Drug Trade in Golden Triangle

–

CHIANG MAI – Six lower Mekong nations have come together at a conference, and agreed to tackle the illegal drugs trade in the Golden Triangle area.

Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwatthana presided over a ministerial meeting under the multilateral Memorandum of Understanding on regional narcotics suppression, held at Shangrila Hotel, Chiang Mai Province.

The meeting was held to express the cooperation and objectives of Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to eliminate narcotic threats in the region.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials related to drug suppression in each country.

Participating states are focused on narcotic issues in the Golden Triangle, which is still known as an illegal drug manufacturing area, affecting all countries in the region.

Meanwhile the countries have agreed to work together in the Safe Mekong campaign initiated by China to prevent the smuggling of drugs along Mekong River.

The Mekong operation plan is being deployed to enhance connectivity and regional integration in order to successfully tackle the narcotics threat in the region.

By Supawadee Wangsri

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments