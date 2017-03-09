Posted by Editor

Six Dead, 44 Injured after School Bus Crashes in Prachinburi Province

PRACHINBURI – A school bus carrying 70 students and teachers has crashed, Killing 4 teachers, 2 students and injuring 44 students after slamming into a meridian and crashing into a 30-metre ravine in Prachinburi Province.

The tragic incident happened at approxamately 3 AM Thursday on the highway from Kabinburi to Nakhon Ratchasima in Nadi district of Prachinburi province.

According to Thai PBS, about 70 students and teachers from Pangtui Pattanasuksa secondary school in Nam Pong district of Khon Kaen were on a school excursion trip to Ao Kungkraben in Chanthaburi.

Witnesses told Nadi district police, the bus was descending the steep hill on the highway when it developed brake failure, the bus driver lost control of the school bus, skidded into the traffic barrier, hitting a high-voltage power pole and then plunged into a ravine 30 metres below.

Police and Rescue teams arrived shortly after the trajic accident and rushed the injured to Kabinburi and Nadi hospitals.

The bus driver who was also injured in the accident was booked for questioning, pending charges of reckless driving causing death.

