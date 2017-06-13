Posted by Editor

Six Dead, 11 injured after Speeding Passenger Van Slams Head-on into Pickup in Chanthaburi Province

CHANTHABURI – Six persons were killed and 11 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger van and a pickup truck on Highway 317 from Srakaeo to Chanthaburi province before dawn today.

The killed included the driver and 3 passengers on the van and both driver and passenger on the truck.

The fatal incident happened in front of Khao Chagun market on the highway.

Witnesses told police that the passenger van ran over a traffic island into the opposite lane as the pickup truck was coming on its lane.

Both vehicles collided head-on, killing their drivers and passengers sitting on front seats. All the 11 passengers in the van were injured, and admitted to hospital.

The van was chartered by migrant workers from Bangkok to Chanthaburi to have their visas extended.

Source: Thai PBS

