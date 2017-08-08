Posted by Editor

Sign up for the 2nd Thailand Cycling Tour Challenge in Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – Get on your bike for the 2nd Thailand Cycling Tour Challenge in the fabulous countryside of Chiang Rai.

More and more Thai and international sports enthusiasts are getting on their bikes to enjoy some of the most beautiful scenery Thailand has to offer. The Cycling Tour Challenge is a series of tours through some of Thailand’s finest scenery and is open to road-racers and mountain-bikers.

The first event took place on 30 July in Ratchaburi province with two routes of 109 and 62 kilometres, both taking in the local forest and hill scenery between Chombueng and Suan Phueng. The second Challenge will take place on 17 September in the northern province of Chiang Rai. This route covers the 69-kilometre stretch from popular Singha Park to Rai Choen Tawan. Online registration for this route is open until 19 August 2017. Registration for cyclists in the Cycling Tour Challenge costs 900 Baht per entry and this price includes event bibs for cyclists, medals, and trophies for the first three cyclists in each event. Interested cyclists can register at www.GotoRace.com and www.ThaiMTB.com

