[Shocking Video] – Teenage Girls Dies after Being Thrown off Amusement Ride in China

CHONGQING – A young teenage girl has died after being flung from ride at an amusement park in southwest China, a local newspaper reported.

An initial investigation showed that her seat belt had broken and a passenger safety bar did not fit tightly enough at the Chaohua Amusement Park in Fengdu county in Chongqing municipality, the national product safety regulator said on Saturday.

Mobile phone footage carried by state media showed the girl being hurled out of the “Travel Through Space” ride on Friday afternoon as seats repeatedly spun 360 degrees, forwards and backwards. Media reports said she fell onto an iron railing and was rushed to hospital, where she died.

The West China Metropolis Daily reported Sunday that the girl’s family had already been offered 870,000 yuan (Bt4,435.500) in compensation for the death of their only child.

The newspaper also said the ride had passed a routine quality inspection in December.

The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said that it had asked Chongqing authorities to suspend all of the park’s rides to “carry out checks and eliminate hidden dangers.”

It also ordered other park operating the same “Travel Through Space” ride across the country to immediately suspend use and contact the Chengdu-based manufacturer for further checks.

14-year-old Girl thrown from thrill ride

