Seven of Ten Foreigners Charged With Indecent Dancing in Cambodia Granted Bail

PHNOM PENH – A Cambodian court has granted bail to seven of 10 foreigners charged with producing pornography related to dancing at a party, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

The 10 were arrested on Jan 25, along with 77 other foreigners, in a raid on event called the “Pub Crawl or Let’s Get Wet” in Siem Reap province, home to the ancient Angkor Wat ruins.

Yin Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap provincial court, told Reuters seven of the detainees were granted bail on Wednesday and were released from detention.

“They may not leave the country because their passports were taken away,” Yin Srang said.

He could not provide further details, or specify the nationalities of those granted bail.

Cambodia, a conservative Buddhist country, is a popular destination for young tourists back-packing through Southeast Asia.

The court charged the 10 on Jan 29 with producing pornography for their roles in organising the party.

The other 77 foreigners arrested were freed after being “educated” over their unacceptable behavior, police said.

Defence lawyer Ouch Sopheaktra said he was unaware of the bail, but added: “It’s good news for the clients.”

He said they had denied wrongdoing.

Ouch Sopheaktra said the three remaining suspects in detention were from Britain, the Netherlands and Norway.

If convicted, they could face up to a year in jail.

