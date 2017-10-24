Posted by Editor

Senior Police Officer Who Helped Facilitate Yingluck’s Escape Dismissed from Police Force

BANGKOK – The acting commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej disclosed Tuesday that the police officer who helped ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra to flee the country a few days before the court’s conviction has been dismissed from police services.

Lt Gen Chanthep said that he has signed in the order to dismiss Pol Col Chairit Anurit, the deputy commander of MPB’s Division 5 from services for his role in assisting in the escape of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

He said the dismissal was made after a fact finding committee found him guilty of violating Section 78 (1) of the police code.

The code under Section 78 stipulates that an officer must “act with honesty, truth and morality in accordance with the police code, Cabinet resolutions and the ethical policies of the police force and government”.

He was also found to be in violation of section 79 (6) “acting in violation of Section 78 and bringing harm to the civil service institution” after aiding ex-premier Yingluck to leave the country via Sa Kaeo province on October 23 ahead of the verdict reading in her government’s rice pledging scheme trial by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on October 25.

A penalty committee to decide on his punishment has now been created and will report to the Royal Thai Police office.

Source: Thai PBS

