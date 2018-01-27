Posted by Editor

School Director Facing New Sex Accusations from 13 Year-Old Student in Northeastern Thailand

–

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A school director in the Northeastern Province of Nakhon Ratchasima who is under investigation for having sexual relations with a 14-year-old student will face another summons after another student accused him of sexually harassing her.

A girl, 13, was escorted on Saturday by her mother to file a complaint with Bua Yai police against Nathaphop Boonthongtho, 51, director of Patong Thanoen Samakkhi School in the district.

The mother told police that her daughter had been sexually harassed by the same man. She is a Mathayom Suksa 2 (Grade 8) student in the same class as the 14-year-old girl who allegedly had an affair with the principal of the state-run school.

According to the child’s mother, Mr Nathaphop offered her daughter a ride before the New Year holidays. While she was in his car, he began touching her hands, arms and legs and tried persuading her to have sex with him. He also allegedly offered her 2,000 baht each time if she agreed to have sex with him, but the girl refused.

Police plan to issue a summons for the director to hear the charge of sexual harassment soon.

Earlier, Mr Nathaphop allegedly had an affair with a 14-year-old Mathathom Suksa 2 student at his school. He failed to show up to hear the charge after a summons was served.

–

The sex scandal was exposed after angry local residents and members of the school committee released copies of Line chat messages from the girl’s mobile phone. In the messages, the school director addressed the girl as “darling’’ and “dear wife’’. The girl also addressed him as “darling’’.

After the scandal spread, the director and the girl were absent from the school.

Pol Col Arkhom Boonsod, superintendent of Bua Yai police, said a police committee handling the first case came up with the same findings with those of an education panel looking into the case.

Police investigators plan to summon those involved for questioning, said the station chief. He promised to ensure justice to both sides.

Mr Nathaphop and his second wife, a 20-year-old employee of a convenience store, were not at their house. Neighbours told local reporters that his wife had packed her belongings and left the house after the scandal involving her husband was exposed.

By Prasit Tangprasert

The Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments