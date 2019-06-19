Scammers in Northeastern Thailand Embezzle Bt13 Million ($425.028.00) in Hotel Billing Scam

BANGKOK – Pol Col Padol Chandon, a commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said on Tuesday that a Chinese man and Thai accomplices, including a hotel owner in the northeastern province of Udon Thani, have been arrested for allegedly using forged credit cards to embezzle approximately 13 million baht.

Chianese National Liu Chi Chung, 48, and Thappapop Ruangpradit, 38, (Above) were arrested in Bangkok on Monday. The owner and three staff of a Condotel Hotel in Udon Thani were also arrested.

According to the Bangkok Post, investigators Mr Liu and Mr Thappapop used fake credit cards from December last year to January to pay for 144 fake key-entered transactions worth 13.28 million baht ($425.028.00) in total at the hotel.

The scammers then pocketed their shares of the money when the issuing bank transferred the money to the hotel for the fake transactions.

All were charged with credit card forgery and use of fake credit cards and embezzlement, Pol Col Padol said they all denied the charges.

By Geoff Thomas