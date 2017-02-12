Posted by Editor

Samoeng Strawberry Festival Kicks Off in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – The northern province of Chiang Mai is holding the 16th Strawberry Festival in Samoeng district as a treat for strawberry lovers and tourists.

The festival which is taking place at Samoeng District Office features exhibitions by the local administrative organizations, a floral parade, entertainments and shows and outlets selling strawberry products from the royal development projects and One Tambon One Product (OTOP) operators.

The festival aims to promote the strawberry industry and eco-tourism in Samoeng district, conserve cultural diversity among different ethnic groups and foster ties between the general public and local government organizations. The event will continue until 14th February.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn –NNT

