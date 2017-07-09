Posted by Editor

Russian Woman Falls Through the Roof of Convenience Store in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A Russian woman is in serious condition after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment into a nearby convenience store in Pattaya early Sunday morning.

Store clerk Siripong Khachaiphum, 19, told police he was checking inventory and shelving goods in the back storage when 37 year-old Zhanna Grinberg fell through the roof right next to him.

A police investigation revealed that the woman lives with her husband and son in a room on the fourth floor of the same commercial building in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district.

Police are probing whether her fall was accidental, she intentionally jumped, or was pushed. Neighbours told police they heard the sound of fighting before the fall.

