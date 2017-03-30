Posted by Editor

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Claims that Russia Interfered in US Elections are ‘Lies’

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, that American accusations that Russia interfered in last year’s U.S. elections are “lies” used for domestic American politics.

All these stories are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies. They are used for domestic American political agendas. The anti-Russian card is played by different political forces inside the United States to trade on that and consolidate their positions inside, Putin told a CNBC-moderated panel.

Putin denied that Russia meddled in the U.S. elections. Putin quoted George Bush Sr., who at the Republican National Convention in 1988 said, “read my lips, no new taxes”. When asked if Russia had interfered, Putin said, “Read my lips, no,” in response.

Earlier this month, James Comey, the director of the FBI, confirmed that it has launched an investigation into Russia’s influence on the 2016 U.S. election, including any links between Moscow and Trump campaign officials.

There are also similar probes from the Senate Intelligence Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump has denied colluding with Russia and said the Democrats “made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.

By Geoff Cutmore andArjun Kharpal – CNBC

