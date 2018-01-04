Posted by Editor

Russian Father and 17 Year-Old Daughter Fall from Pattaya Condo Balcony

PATTAYA – A 43 year-old Russian man and his 17-year-old daughter were injured when they fell from the balcony of the second floor of a condominium building in Pattaya early this morning (Jan 4).

The two victims were identified as 43-year old Maksim Kretova and his daughter, 17 year-old Valeriya Kretova.

The Nithisawangboriboon Dhammasathan foundation’s rescue radio centre was alerted at about 2 am that the two Russians were crying in pain at the car park of a condominium in the middle of Soi Chomthien 8 in Tambon Nong Prua, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri after they fell from the balcony of the second floor’s room.

Rescue workers from the foundation rushed to the scene and had them taken to Pattaya Memorial hospital for emergency treatment.

From the statements of witnesses, the two victims were chatting at the balcony and, out of a sudden for unknown reason, Ms Valeriya fell from the balcony and her father tried to grab her, but lost balance and also fell from the balcony to the car park below.

Source: Thai PBS

