Russian Crashes Super Bike in South Korean Pedestrian, Killing Himself, the Pedestrian and Thai Passenger in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Three people were killed in Pattaya, Chon Buri after a high-powered motorcycle driven by a Russian man hit a South Korean pedestrian in Pattaya early on Tuesday.

A 22 year-old Russian man riding a powerful Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle motorbike with a Thai woman on the backseat ran into a South Korean pedestrian, killing all three of them, in Pattaya beach township early on Tuesday.

The triple-death crash occurred on Pattaya Road heading to Jomthien beach in front of Soi Pattaya 7 in tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, shortly after midnight.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene found an unidentified Thai woman, aged 20-25, unconscious on the road with serious injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died soon after.

A 22-year-old Russian, identified as Aleksandr Zakharov, was found dead in a pool of blood. The body of a South Korean man, identified later as Yongseok Choi, 20, was found nearby. A totally wrecked Kawazaki Z900 motorcycle with a Chon Buri licence plate was lying about 200 metres away.

Witnesses told police the motorbike was travelling at high speed with the Thai woman riding pillion. It hit the South Korean man as he was crossing the road with other people.

All three bodies were taken to Bang Lamung Hospital and relatives being contacted. Police said they would check surveillance camera footage of the scene to confirm the cause of the accident.

Source: The Nation, Bangkok Post

