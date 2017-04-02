Posted by Editor

Russian Arrested for Scamming Russian Condo Buyers Out of US$248,000

PHUKET – Thailand’s Immigration Police on Wednesday arrested a Russian expat Matvey Shuvalov, wanted for property fraud on the Island of Phuket.

The police team, led by Col Guntapat Phongsathabodee, arrested Matvey Shuvalov at his house in Cherng Talay.

An arrest warrant for Shuvalov was issued by Interpol in July last year for allegedly scamming Russian buyers out of US$248,000 for the purchase of 200 condominiums in Thailand, but never transferring the property to the customers.

Russian police and Interpol contacted Thai immigration via the Russian Embassy in Thailand to help find Mr Shuvalov for fraud cases dating back to 2008.

“After Russian police were able to identify the suspect’s exact address, they informed us and we took him into custody. His visa was canceled and he will be deported back to Russia,” said Col Guntapat.

