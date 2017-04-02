Sunday, April 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Russian Arrested for Scamming Russian Condo Buyers Out of US$248,000

Russian National Matvey Shuvalov was arrested for scamming Russian Condo Buyers

PHUKET – Thailand’s  Immigration Police on Wednesday arrested a Russian expat Matvey Shuvalov, wanted for property fraud on the Island of Phuket.

The police team, led by Col Guntapat Phongsathabodee, arrested Matvey Shuvalov at his house in Cherng Talay.

An arrest warrant for Shuvalov was issued by Interpol in July last year for allegedly scamming Russian buyers out of US$248,000 for the purchase of 200 condominiums in Thailand, but never transferring the property to the customers.

Russian police and Interpol contacted Thai immigration via the Russian Embassy in Thailand to help find Mr Shuvalov for fraud cases dating back to 2008.

“After Russian police were able to identify the suspect’s exact address, they informed us and we took him into custody. His visa was canceled and he will be deported back to Russia,” said Col Guntapat.

By Phuket Gazette

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45919

Posted by on Apr 2 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen