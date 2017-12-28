Posted by Editor

Rock Star and Now National Hero Atiwara “Toon” Kongmalai Chills in Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – Rock star and national hero Atiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon of the band Bodyslam, says he will chill-out (stay) in Chiang Rai for 2-3 more days after completing the Step by Step charity run to great acclaim.

Toon led the run from the southern city of Betong in Yala province to the country’s northernmost district of Maesai in Chiang Rai province.

He and his girlfriend, celebrity Koi Rachawin, said they have decided stay and rest in Chiang Rai for another 2-3 days but assured the public that they were not suffering from injuries.

Dr. Samitda Sangkapoh, the rock stars personal physician during the run, noted however that he is still dealing with an injury acquired during the campaign but said more thorough tests will be done at King Mongkut Hospital upon his return to Bangkok.

Royal Thai Army Chief, Gen Chalermchai Sittisat said today the singer may still choose to fly by military aircraft when returning to Bangkok despite claims by some it would be a misuse of military aircraft. He said that the aircraft routinely fly between the capital and the north each week and that their minor deviation from schedule would be a small price to pay to assist an individual who has been such an inspiration to the nation.

Minister of Public Health Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsathayadhorn called Toon a model citizen in terms of sacrifice as well as physical health, saying that his ministry will seek out the star to serve as an ambassador for exercise.

Citizens have continued to donate money to the Step by Step project despite its conclusion with accounts for donation to remain open until May 31, 2018.

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments